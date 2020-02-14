Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch: Portuguese President meets PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi

Watch: Portuguese President meets PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
Watch: Portuguese President meets PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi

Watch: Portuguese President meets PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday.

The Portuguese President and PM Modi met at Hyderabad house.

Earlier, the Portuguese President received guard of honor at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Portug
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: US President Trump receives ceremonial welcome, greeted with 21-gun salute [Video]Watch: US President Trump receives ceremonial welcome, greeted with 21-gun salute

US President Donald Trump was accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife and PM Modi received US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. ...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:39Published

Watch: PM Modi welcomes Donald Trump to India with a hug [Video]Watch: PM Modi welcomes Donald Trump to India with a hug

US President Donald Trump landed in Ahmedabad with First Lady melania Trump. He was welcomed with a warm hug from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump is in India for a 36 hour standalone visit. He will..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.