Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harrison Ford > It's a dog's life for Harrison Ford as he launches latest film

It's a dog's life for Harrison Ford as he launches latest film

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
It's a dog's life for Harrison Ford as he launches latest film

It's a dog's life for Harrison Ford as he launches latest film

Hollywood actor Harrison Ford led the charge for the first film out of the gate post-Oscars with the world premiere of "The Call of the Wild".

Based on the classic book of the same name by Jack London
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

It's a dog's life for Harrison Ford as he launches latest film

Hollywood actor Harrison Ford led the charge for the first film out of the gate post-Oscars with the world premiere of "The Call of the Wild".

Based on the classic book of the same name by Jack London, the film follows the trials and tribulations of a dog named Buck, who is kidnapped from his family home and taken to the Arctic to drive sleds.

After numerous adventures, he befriends grizzled loner John Thornton (Harrison Ford) and together they go out to find themselves in the wilderness.

"It's a story about perseverance, it's a story about human redemption, it's a story about an animal finding its destiny, it's a story about the power of nature, about the complications of humanity... Fun!," said Ford at the premiere.

The dog in the book is described as a St Bernard crossed with a Scotch Collie.

The filmmakers, who already for ethical reasons decided to make the central character CGI, tirelessly looked for a dog of that particular crossbreed but with no luck.

The wife of director Chris Sanders was Googling on set one day and found a stray dog in a pound that fit the description, and coincidentally the pound had named the dog Buck.

Sanders told Reuters "She paid 25 dollars because he was marked down because nobody was buying him.

She drove back to the set and as soon as everyone saw him, they said 'That's the dog'.

So, we took him to be scanned and he's the dog in the film and he's a sweetheart." "The Call of the Wild" goes on release on February 21.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

IRAISVASQUEZMO9

IRAIS VASQUEZ MONTERO RT @Daily_Express: Meghan Markle shows 'protective' parenting trait as she leaves Archie in Canada #royals https://t.co/8T2bGxAb1c https://… 2 minutes ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express Meghan Markle shows 'protective' parenting trait as she leaves Archie in Canada #royals https://t.co/8T2bGxAb1c https://t.co/HLo2ow0Cyq 5 minutes ago

GAGBOSTON

Great American Ghost RT @eOneHeavy: Listen to @gagboston vocalist Ethan Harrison talk about lineup changes, the balance between life and touring, and more on th… 14 minutes ago

sonal1225

Sonal Patel RT @RachelZoe: My #mondaymotivation to always look into a #gold #disco ball to see what my future holds ..predicting a life filled with gli… 28 minutes ago

eOneHeavy

eOne Heavy Listen to @gagboston vocalist Ethan Harrison talk about lineup changes, the balance between life and touring, and m… https://t.co/jdEajRH4Ai 28 minutes ago

djones223

DonnaValentine-Jones RT @MEHenreid: #InternationalWomensDay Strong, bright women in my father’s life.. my mother, Ida Lupino, writer/producer Joan Harrison & Be… 33 minutes ago

60s_soul

60s soul George Harrison had a passion for gardening. Harrison viewed gardening as an escape from the stress of life and eve… https://t.co/44CDm5oKN0 37 minutes ago

1gregwalden

Greg Walden RT @SJPFISH: 🔥Pawn Stars Rick Harrison : 🔥Socialism is literally like heroin 🔥The first shot is great 🔥For a little bit it’s wonderful… 46 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER movie clip - Han Solo Saves Kylo - Adam Driver, Harrison Ford [Video]STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER movie clip - Han Solo Saves Kylo - Adam Driver, Harrison Ford

STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER movie clip - Han Solo Saves Kylo Adam Driver, Harrison Ford Plot synopsis: The surviving members of the resistance face the First Order once again, and the legendary..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:19Published

The Call of the Wild movie clip - Buck Meets The Team [Video]The Call of the Wild movie clip - Buck Meets The Team

The Call of the Wild movie clip - Buck Meets The Team It’s time to meet the team! Watch a new clip from #CalloftheWild, NOW PLAYING in theaters. Adapted from the beloved literary classic, THE..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.