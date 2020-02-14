Global  

'I am well': Pele seeks to allay fears amidst health concerns

'I am well': Pele seeks to allay fears amidst health concerns

'I am well': Pele seeks to allay fears amidst health concerns

Soccer legend Pele assures fans he is doing well after his son Edinho had said in an interview earlier this week that his father is depressed and reclusive through illness.

Adam Reed reports
