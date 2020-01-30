Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sam Smith > Sam Smith doesn't like Valentine's Day

Sam Smith doesn't like Valentine's Day

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Sam Smith doesn't like Valentine's DayLondon-born pop star Sam Smith has confessed they don't like Valentine's Day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

lovelytheband Doesn't Know How To Be Home [Video]lovelytheband Doesn't Know How To Be Home

Mitchy Collins, Jordan Greenwald and Sam Price of lovelytheband share what they get into when they have a chunk of time off from touring.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.