Lights FC ready for Real Madrid and Barcelona match-up in Las Vegas

Lights FC ready for Real Madrid and Barcelona match-up in Las Vegas

Lights FC ready for Real Madrid and Barcelona match-up in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Lights FC says having a local soccer team may be helping attract international attention.

"I think what the lights have proven is that this is a soccer community.

And we are growing in numbers all the time," said Eric Wynalda, Las Vegas Lights FC manager.
Jason Dinant RT @KTNV: A match-up between #RealMadrid and #FCBarcelona may take place at Allegiant Stadium. Would you attend that match? #Futbol https:/… 8 hours ago

Melissuhh RT @JasonDinant: The first sports event at @AllegiantStadm may be a match between #RealMadrid and #FCBarcelona. I caught up with @lvlightsf… 11 hours ago

Jason Dinant The first sports event at @AllegiantStadm may be a match between #RealMadrid and #FCBarcelona. I caught up with… https://t.co/6WEGhE7ctn 12 hours ago

KTNV Action News A match-up between #RealMadrid and #FCBarcelona may take place at Allegiant Stadium. Would you attend that match?… https://t.co/sLtyPIlcVS 13 hours ago


