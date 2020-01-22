Global  

Black History Icons: Frederick Douglass

Black History Icons: Frederick Douglass Frederick Augustus Washington Bailey was born around February 1818 and died on February 20, 1895.

Here are five facts in honor of the famous abolitionist.

1.

He was the most photographed American in the 19th century because he always took pictures to humanize the perception of African-Americans.

2.

He recruited black soldiers for the Union Army.

3.

Douglass was the first African-American nominated for vice president and to receive a vote for president.

4.

Douglass famously refused to celebrate Independence Day and said, “This Fourth of July is yours, not mine.” 5.

He taught other slaves to read by using the Bible.

Happy Birthday, Frederick Douglass!
