Black History Icons: Frederick Douglass
Black History Icons:
Frederick Douglass Frederick Augustus Washington Bailey was born around February 1818 and died on February 20, 1895.
Here are five facts
in honor of the
famous abolitionist.
1.
He was the most photographed American in the 19th century because he always took pictures to humanize the perception of African-Americans.
2.
He recruited
black soldiers for
the Union Army.
3.
Douglass was the first
African-American nominated
for vice president and to
receive a vote for president.
4.
Douglass famously refused to celebrate Independence Day and said, “This Fourth
of July is yours, not mine.” 5.
He taught other slaves to
read by using the Bible.
Happy Birthday,
Frederick Douglass!