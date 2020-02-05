'Mulan' May Suffer In China Due To Coronavirus

Disney's theme park business in China has been dramatically impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The company is preparing to release "Mulan" — its live-action remake of the beloved 1998 animated film.

The film cost $200 million to make and was expected to make big profits in China, but now it's unsure how it will do.

The country, which is also the world's second-biggest movie market has been thrown into turmoil by the public health crisis.

More than 1,300 people have died and more than 60,000 have been infected, mostly in mainland China.

According to CNN, the outbreak has forced the shuttering of businesses all over the country, including cinemas.