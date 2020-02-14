Chinese girl receives bunch of flowers packed with masks and ethyl on Valentine's Day during coronavirus outbreak

A girl received a bunch of flowers with surgical masks and ethyl inside on Valentine's Day during the novel coronavirus outbreak in central China.

The video, filmed in the city of Zhengzhou in Henan Province on February 13, shows a courier delivering a bunch of flowers with masks and bottles of ethyl to a girl.

The girl's boyfriend wanted to make masks and ethyl into a bunch of flowers and sent it to the girl as a gift on Valentine's Day during coronavirus outbreak.