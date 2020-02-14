Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chinese girl receives bunch of flowers packed with masks and ethyl on Valentine's Day during coronavirus outbreak

Chinese girl receives bunch of flowers packed with masks and ethyl on Valentine's Day during coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Chinese girl receives bunch of flowers packed with masks and ethyl on Valentine's Day during coronavirus outbreak

Chinese girl receives bunch of flowers packed with masks and ethyl on Valentine's Day during coronavirus outbreak

A girl received a bunch of flowers with surgical masks and ethyl inside on Valentine's Day during the novel coronavirus outbreak in central China.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chinese girl receives bunch of flowers packed with masks and ethyl on Valentine's Day during coronavirus outbreak

A girl received a bunch of flowers with surgical masks and ethyl inside on Valentine's Day during the novel coronavirus outbreak in central China.

The video, filmed in the city of Zhengzhou in Henan Province on February 13, shows a courier delivering a bunch of flowers with masks and bottles of ethyl to a girl.

The girl's boyfriend wanted to make masks and ethyl into a bunch of flowers and sent it to the girl as a gift on Valentine's Day during coronavirus outbreak.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Valentine's Day Weather Forecast With Mary Lee [Video]Valentine's Day Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

On this Valentine's Day expect cloudy and cool conditions in the morning, making way for clear skies and seasonal temperatures. For the President's Day holiday weekend, conditions should remain dry...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:22Published

10 Creative Valentine's Day Date Ideas [Video]10 Creative Valentine's Day Date Ideas

If you want more than dinner and roses this Valentine's Day, surprise your sweetheart with these date ideas.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.