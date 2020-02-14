Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The 2020 NARI Spring Home Improvement Show

The 2020 NARI Spring Home Improvement Show

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 06:04s - Published < > Embed
The 2020 NARI Spring Home Improvement Show

The 2020 NARI Spring Home Improvement Show

If you’ve got home improvement or remodeling questions, the NARI Spring Home Improvement Show has answers and qualified contractors who can get the job done.

More than 250 NARI Milwaukee members will be on-hand to answer questions and share advice and insight, and there will be presentations, activities, giveaways, competitions and more!

The show is going on this weekend, February 14 through February 16 at the Wisconsin Exposition Center at State Fair Park!

Tickets are $12 at the door; Seniors (60+) are $8 at the door; children age 17 and younger and retired and active duty military personnel (with I.D.) are free!

For more information and discount tickets, visit NARIMilwaukeeHomeShow.com.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Latest Trends in Kitchens, Windows, Heating and More [Video]The Latest Trends in Kitchens, Windows, Heating and More

If you’ve got home improvement or remodeling questions, the NARI Spring Home Improvement Show has answers and qualified contractors who can get the job done. More than 250 NARI Milwaukee members will..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 07:06Published

Tips for Starting a Spring Remodeling Project [Video]Tips for Starting a Spring Remodeling Project

We're willing to bet that if you asked someone what rooms were at the top of their list to remodel in their home, they'd probably say their kitchen or bathroom. So if you're looking to make that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.