Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Closing Arguments Wrap Up In Sexual Assault Trial Of Former Temple University Fraternity President

Closing Arguments Wrap Up In Sexual Assault Trial Of Former Temple University Fraternity President

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
Closing Arguments Wrap Up In Sexual Assault Trial Of Former Temple University Fraternity PresidentNow the jury is waiting for instruction before they can begin deliberations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Closing Arguments Get Underway In Sexual Assault Trial Of Former Temple University Fraternity President [Video]Closing Arguments Get Underway In Sexual Assault Trial Of Former Temple University Fraternity President

Ari Goldstein is accused of sexually assaulting one woman and attempting to sexually assault a second victim in 2017 and 2018.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:17Published

Harvey Weinstein attorney attacks r*pe accusers in court wrap-up [Video]Harvey Weinstein attorney attacks r*pe accusers in court wrap-up

Harvey Weinstein's defence attorney targeted his r*pe accusers as fame-chasers in closing arguments on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.