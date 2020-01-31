Global  

Verizon + BUILD Series' "Proud of My Hair" Short Film

Verizon + BUILD Series' 'Proud of My Hair' Short Film

Verizon + BUILD Series' "Proud of My Hair" Short Film

As part of Verizon’s 20th anniversary, we’re spotlighting the people and stories that move the world forward.

One story that keeps coming up is hair in the Black community.

So we partnered with the team at BUILD Series and sat down at the Soultry Scissors hair salon in West Orange, New Jersey with some extraordinary folks for a real conversation about authenticity and hair.
