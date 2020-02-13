Kobe Bryant's Mamba Foundation Renamed To Honor Gianna Bryant

Global  

Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy has been renamed Mamba & Mambacita Sports Academy.

Kobe's widow Vanessa Bryant said the name change is to honor their daughter Gianna Bryant.

Kobe and Gianna were among the nine people who were killed in a helicopter crash in California on January 26.

Gianna shared the same love for basketball as her dad, and she wanted to someday play for the University of Connecticut.

The two were buried in a private funeral service last week in Orange County.
