One News Page Manchester City given two-season European ban by UEFA: https://t.co/UgI3lnzsp9 #UEFA 37 minutes ago

The Fountainhead RT @DailyMonitor: Manchester City have been banned from European competitions for the next two seasons for "serious financial fair-play bre… 48 minutes ago

Dan Collins Given Liverpool achieved an extraordinary 97pts last season, good enough to win the title almost any other year, bu… https://t.co/CuPLjx5V2D 1 hour ago

Tez RT @thisisanfield: NEW: Manchester City given two-season European ban by UEFA https://t.co/kgg9gHxHFQ 1 hour ago

BleedBlue™ RT @LDNFootbalI: 🔵 It’s HIGHLY likely 5th place will now be given Champions League football next season due to Manchester City’s ban. It’… 1 hour ago

Ghanaian wolves 🐺 I think with the ban given to Manchester city next season is a must we will be in contention for @ChampionsLeague f… https://t.co/0U3IRkWrRQ 1 hour ago