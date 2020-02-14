Global  

Manchester City given two-season European ban by UEFA

Manchester City given two-season European ban by UEFA

Manchester City given two-season European ban by UEFA

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions, including the Champions League, for the next two seasons and fined £24.9 million after being found to have committed “serious breaches” of financial regulations.
