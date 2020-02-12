Global  

Former Stormy Daniels Lawyer Michael Avenatti Convicted In Nike Extortion Trial

The verdict against Michael Avenatti was returned Friday by a federal jury in Manhattan.
JUST IN: Michael Avenatti Found Guilty in Nike Extortion Trial

Former Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti was found guilty of all three counts related to his...
Five Things for Wednesday, including Avenatti's trial and Dutch Bros' hunger fight

Good morning. Time for Wednesday's Five Things. The federal trial of Michael Avenatti is going to the...
