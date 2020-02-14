Global  

104-Year-Old Marine Vet Gets Thousands Of Cards For Valentine's Day

104-Year-Old Marine Vet Gets Thousands Of Cards For Valentine's DayHe got more cards than he ever expected.
Recent related news from verified sources

Strangers surprise 104-year-old Marine with thousands of Valentine's Day cards

The daughter of a 104-year-old World War II veteran went on social media to ask if people would send...
CBS News - Published

2/15: CBS Evening News

U.S. to evacuate Americans quarantined on Japan cruise ship due to coronavirus; WWII vet surprised...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CarrforGovofCO

Peter J. Carr RT @KDKA: HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY ♥♥♥♥ 104-year-old veteran asks for Valentine's Day cards and gets 25,000 sent to his senior living facility… 2 days ago

KDKA

KDKA HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY ♥♥♥♥ 104-year-old veteran asks for Valentine's Day cards and gets 25,000 sent to his senior l… https://t.co/dn0v9mZl4v 2 days ago

HISCFndnCA

HISCFoundationCanada What a show of kindness! 104-year-old marine Major Bill White received valentine's cards from thousands: https://t.co/72B6wsiSUm 3 days ago

HISCFoundation

HISCFoundation What a show of kindness! 104-year-old marine Major Bill White received valentine's cards from thousands: https://t.co/XkNTqcJ9aE 3 days ago

ktrhnews

KTRH News 104-year old former Marine feels the love on Valentine's Day with thousands of letters from all over the world. https://t.co/qH8z6ZhqOV 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

One Veteran Received 70,000 Valentine’s Day Cards From All Over The Country [Video]One Veteran Received 70,000 Valentine’s Day Cards From All Over The Country

Thousands of cards poured in for Major White from all over the U.S.

Credit: A Plus     Duration: 01:12Published

Stockton Marine Corps Veteran Receives Hundreds of Thousands of Valentine's Day Cards [Video]Stockton Marine Corps Veteran Receives Hundreds of Thousands of Valentine's Day Cards

At 104 years old, Maj. Bill White says it's the sentimental things that count. It's why he called on his Stockton community to send him a few Valentine's Day cards for his scrapbook collection.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 02:01Published

