104-Year-Old Marine Vet Gets Thousands Of Cards For Valentine's Day 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:52s - Published He got more cards than he ever expected. He got more cards than he ever expected.

Recent related news from verified sources Strangers surprise 104-year-old Marine with thousands of Valentine's Day cards The daughter of a 104-year-old World War II veteran went on social media to ask if people would send...

2/15: CBS Evening News U.S. to evacuate Americans quarantined on Japan cruise ship due to coronavirus; WWII vet surprised...

