Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Save Our Fairgrounds to file injunction to stop MLS stadium deal

Save Our Fairgrounds to file injunction to stop MLS stadium deal

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Save Our Fairgrounds to file injunction to stop MLS stadium deal

Save Our Fairgrounds to file injunction to stop MLS stadium deal

The city is facing another lawsuit from a local group after Mayor John Cooper and Nashville SC reached a deal to move forward with the construction of a Major League Soccer stadium.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mayor Cooper, Nashville SC reach deal on MLS stadium; demolition process will begin ‘immediately’ [Video]Mayor Cooper, Nashville SC reach deal on MLS stadium; demolition process will begin ‘immediately’

Tennessee claims it bans solitary confinement in juvenile detention centers, but facilities can keep children in single occupancy cells up to 24 hours a day, for days at a time.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:10Published

'Save Our Fairgrounds' group want to stop soccer stadium demolition [Video]'Save Our Fairgrounds' group want to stop soccer stadium demolition

The "Save Our Fairgrounds" group is hoping to stop the construction of the MLS soccer stadium in Nashville.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.