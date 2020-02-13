Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harvey Weinstein Trial: Prosecution Gives Closing Arguments

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Prosecution Gives Closing Arguments

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
Harvey Weinstein Trial: Prosecution Gives Closing Arguments

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Prosecution Gives Closing Arguments

On Friday, the prosecution gave its closing argument in the rape and sex assault trial of Harvey Weinstein; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Weinstein's defence makes closing arguments attacking victims' credibility

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein on Thursday took aim at the credibility of the women accusing the...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •CBS 2


Prosecutors make closing arguments at Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial are expected to focus the jury's attention back on his...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS 2



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prosecutors make final case against Weinstein [Video]Prosecutors make final case against Weinstein

In closing arguments, New York prosecutors told jurors that Harvey Weinstein abused his power and pushed back against claims by the former Hollywood producer&apos;s defense team that his accusers..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:44Published

Weinstein Trial: Prosecution To Present Closing Arguments [Video]Weinstein Trial: Prosecution To Present Closing Arguments

The prosecution in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial is set to present closing arguments today after the defense wrapped up its case yesterday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.