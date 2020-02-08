Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Runners Recap (SE 2, EP 6): Ups and downs of conference play

'Runners Recap (SE 2, EP 6): Ups and downs of conference play

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 26:12s - Published < > Embed
'Runners Recap (SE 2, EP 6): Ups and downs of conference play

'Runners Recap (SE 2, EP 6): Ups and downs of conference play

Kari Osep sits down with CSUB basketball head coach Rob Barnes to catch up post holidays to talk about the ups and the downs for the 'Runners in conference play and what their goals are with six regular-season games remaining on the schedule before postseason.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bakocom

Bako.com 'Runners Recap (SE 2, EP 6): Ups and downs of conference play - Video https://t.co/ZZNvqp81Xz #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/E5zOCqyNiB 1 hour ago

jake_catoe

go noles! RT @FSU_Softball: No. 5 FSU goes 1-for-19 with runners on base in a 7-0 loss to No. 1 Washington. #LiveTheMoment RECAP: https://t.co/yCnGi… 3 hours ago

FSU_Softball

Florida State Softball 🥎 No. 5 FSU goes 1-for-19 with runners on base in a 7-0 loss to No. 1 Washington. #LiveTheMoment RECAP: https://t.co/yCnGiNXERu 3 hours ago

speed51dotcom

Speed51 News Feed by PFC Brakes VIDEO: The compeititon in the Tour-type Modifieds heated up on Thursday night with just 35 laps of racing to jockey… https://t.co/Fzw7DEbX8R 6 hours ago

speed51dotcom

Speed51 News Feed by PFC Brakes VIDEO: The competition in the Tour-type Modifieds heated up on Thursday night with just 35 laps of racing to jockey… https://t.co/RBw0turqDs 12 hours ago

wbloomfieldschl

WBloomfieldSchools RT @therealepap: New Story: WB Wrestling Finish Runners-Up at Districts https://t.co/HUmrVn9d1N 1 day ago

therealepap

Eric Pierce New Story: WB Wrestling Finish Runners-Up at Districts https://t.co/HUmrVn9d1N 1 day ago

gl_glima

Gil @shaunking @CNN She was polling at less than 5% nationally a couple of weeks ago. For her to be finishing together… https://t.co/FMuRIwc2kp 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Romesh Ranganathan on the Perils of Supporting Arsenal 😅 | Why I Love This Game with Patrice Evra [Video]Romesh Ranganathan on the Perils of Supporting Arsenal 😅 | Why I Love This Game with Patrice Evra

Romesh Ranganathan tells us the ups and downs of every diehard Arsenal fan in Why I Love This Game. He recounts his club playing against Patrice's United, and how his father would deal with their..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 32:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.