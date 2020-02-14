Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nearly 40 couples say 'I do' during Valentine's Day wedding

Nearly 40 couples say 'I do' during Valentine's Day wedding

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Nearly 40 couples say 'I do' during Valentine's Day wedding

Nearly 40 couples say 'I do' during Valentine's Day wedding

Valentine’s Day has become a tradition to one of Palm Beach County’s most unique wedding celebrations.

The Palm Beach County Clerk and Comptroller, Sharon Bock, married nearly 40 couples at the National Croquet Center Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nearly 40 couples say 'I do' during Valentine's Day wedding [Video]Nearly 40 couples say 'I do' during Valentine's Day wedding

Valentine’s Day has become a tradition to one of Palm Beach County’s most unique wedding celebrations. The Palm Beach County Clerk and Comptroller, Sharon Bock, married nearly 40 couples at the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published

Deeply in love: underwater wedding on Valentine's Day in Thailand [Video]Deeply in love: underwater wedding on Valentine's Day in Thailand

Newlywed couples also participate in Buddhist activities for luck and blessings on the day of love.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.