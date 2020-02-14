Wild Head Coach Bruce Boudreau Fired
Wild Head Coach Bruce Boudreau Fired
With the team fighting to make the playoffs, the timing of the firing raised a few eyebrows among hockey fans, Norman Seawright III reports (1:33).
