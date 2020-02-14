Global  

Wild Head Coach Bruce Boudreau Fired

Wild Head Coach Bruce Boudreau Fired

Wild Head Coach Bruce Boudreau Fired

With the team fighting to make the playoffs, the timing of the firing raised a few eyebrows among hockey fans, Norman Seawright III reports (1:33).

WCCO 4 News at 5 – February 14, 2020
Wild fire head coach Bruce Boudreau

Wild fire head coach Bruce BoudreauThe Minnesota Wild, fighting for a playoff spot, have fired head coach Bruce Boudreau.
Minnesota Wild Fire Head Coach Bruce Boudreau [Video]Minnesota Wild Fire Head Coach Bruce Boudreau

The Minnesota Wild are moving on from head coach Bruce Boudreau. Curtis Silva reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:22Published

