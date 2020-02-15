Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hillsborough County teen set to compete on world stage

Hillsborough County teen set to compete on world stage

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Hillsborough County teen set to compete on world stage

Hillsborough County teen set to compete on world stage

Danielle Kanas was selected to represent the USA at the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports World Games 2020 in Thailand.

She said she'll be competing in shot put, javelin, discus and the 100m and 200m races.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HaleyBullNews

Haley Bull Think you can't? Think again. 14-year old Danielle Kanas is set to compete on the world stage this spring. Her stor… https://t.co/DMMYnsOoZK 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.