Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Don't Waste Your Money: Facebook scam asks for payment in eBay gift cards

Don't Waste Your Money: Facebook scam asks for payment in eBay gift cards

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
Don't Waste Your Money: Facebook scam asks for payment in eBay gift cards

Don't Waste Your Money: Facebook scam asks for payment in eBay gift cards

Peer-to-peer sales that ask for gift cards instead of cash should always ring your alarm bell — especially when it's a big-ticket item.

This unlucky woman found out the hard way that great deals aren't always what they seem.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eB2B_entertain

eB2B Entertainment Don't waste your hard earned money on bad ads https://t.co/3xkxwJ93Rf 13 hours ago

glorifiedteejay

the honest marketer🌹 “What’s the best way to learn Facebook ads if I’ve never ran them before?” Before you go and waste your money on a… https://t.co/cc136lZWrs 23 hours ago

Msrahmed2

Mushir Ahmed🇮🇳 @realDonaldTrump Why don't you both chat on your favourite app Facebook??. so that both the countries can save the… https://t.co/GYxj0YpjaV 1 day ago

VeronicaPullen

Veronica Pullen Don’t waste your time in Facebook groups if you are only going to lurk. Lurkers are invisible. But here’s the jui… https://t.co/tVijMHOJWs 1 day ago

eB2B_entertain

eB2B Entertainment Don't waste your hard earned money on bad ads https://t.co/3xkxwIRssF 3 days ago

LPerilly

Leanne Perilly MUA Join the chat...we want to hear your Makeup and Beauty LOVES and HATES What’s your Best Buy...and your biggest was… https://t.co/J7z703BMLI 4 days ago

dihkphour

tim stark Don't Waste Your Money: Facebook scam asks for payment in eBay gift cards https://t.co/wthKqQ63Uq via @YouTube 4 days ago

SocialSMktg

r/ruby🔥Social Media: Content + Measurement + Plan RT @SocialSMktg: Don't want to waste your money and your time learning Facebook ads? This training is for you! https://t.co/KIUA6p5CyF #F… 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Free tax filing catches to watch out for [Video]Free tax filing catches to watch out for

Th IRS has made free filing easier, but there are still some catches that could leave you paying

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:16Published

Target Shopper Stops Scam [Video]Target Shopper Stops Scam

How a quick thinking Target shopper and store clerk stopped an older woman from falling for the grandparent scam

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.