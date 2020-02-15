Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Two-year interchange project at I-10/Ruthrauff Road begins Feb. 14

Two-year interchange project at I-10/Ruthrauff Road begins Feb. 14

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
Two-year interchange project at I-10/Ruthrauff Road begins Feb. 14

Two-year interchange project at I-10/Ruthrauff Road begins Feb. 14

A two-year interchange project on Interstate 10 at Ruthrauff is set to begin on Feb.

14.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Two-year interchange project at I-10/Ruthrauff Road begins Feb. 14

THAT'S WHERE THE TWO YEARINTERCHANGE PROJECT IS SET TOSTART.

THE NEARLY 130- MILLIONDOLLAR PROJECT WOULD CREATE ABRIDGE -- CARRYING RUTHRAUFFROAD -- OVER BOTH I-10 -- ANDTHE UNION PACIFIC RAILROADTRACKS.

PLUS -- IT WOULD WIDENTHE FREEWAY.

THE PURPOSE IS TOIMPROVE THE COMMUTE AND SAFETY




You Might Like


Tweets about this

30kmillionMIA

miami $30k-millionaire RT @ADOTGarin: Crews are now working to close the interchange at I-10 and Ruthrauff Road for a nearly 2-year reconstruction project. By ear… 23 minutes ago

ADOTGarin

Garin Groff Crews are now working to close the interchange at I-10 and Ruthrauff Road for a nearly 2-year reconstruction projec… https://t.co/c5aug94dpt 2 hours ago

bagel2332

Bagel RT @kgun9: Two-year interchange project at I-10/Ruthrauff Road begins Feb. 14. https://t.co/j1mDmNLivt https://t.co/uzM3aFiIlc 7 hours ago

TheBlakeBeckham

Blake Beckham RT @ADOTGarin: By sunrise on Sunday morning, Ruthrauff Road will be closed at I-10 for the nearly 2-year project to build a modern intercha… 16 hours ago

ArizonaDOT

Arizona DOT RT @ADOTGarin: It’s the last morning commute for this configuration of the I-10/ Ruthrauff Road interchange. The interchange closes this we… 16 hours ago

ADOTGarin

Garin Groff It’s the last morning commute for this configuration of the I-10/ Ruthrauff Road interchange. The interchange close… https://t.co/ctzcE8x2qW 17 hours ago

kgun9

KGUN9 On Your Side Two-year interchange project at I-10/Ruthrauff Road begins Feb. 14. https://t.co/j1mDmNLivt https://t.co/uzM3aFiIlc 18 hours ago

ADOTGarin

Garin Groff By sunrise on Sunday morning, Ruthrauff Road will be closed at I-10 for the nearly 2-year project to build a modern… https://t.co/0MqdiJyXws 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.