Bloomberg 'meme strategy' sparks Facebook rule change

After U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg&apos;s campaign paid popular Instagram accounts to post memes, parent company Facebook changed its rules to allow politicians to use branded content.

Lisa Bernhard has more.
