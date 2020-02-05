Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Doesn't Seem Bothered By Conservatives

Global  

Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be a host on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for Season 12.

According to the HuffPost, other hosts include Jeff Goldblum and Nicki Minaj.

Yet Ocasio-Cortez’s created a lot of controversy by conservatives, saying it would be “unpatriotic.” One person said: “The world is much safer if she’s just ogling drag queens and staying out of government entirely.” Ocasio-Cortez didn’t seem to be bothered saying, “They can go back to Party City.”
