Vice President Joe Biden getting life from famous 'Hudson River' pilot

IN -2- THOUSAND -9- ..HE'S HOPING TO GIVE...VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN ALIFT...AT A CAMPAIGN EVENT.....IN HENDERSON...13 INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER.....JOE BARTELS IS LIVE.....NEAR GREEN VALLEY AND HORIZONRIDGE PARKWAYS... JOE...THIS IS AN EARLY VOTING EVENT??YES..THIS YEAR..EARLY CAUCUS VOTING STARTSTOMORROW..AND GOES THROUGH MONDAY...VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN..WILL BE HERE..TONIGHT TOTRY AND RALLY SUPPORT...AFTER SOME DISAPPOINTINGRESULTS IN THE FIRST TWOPRIMARIES...AND HE'S HOPING SOME PILOT STARPOWER WILL HELP...CAPTAIN SULLY SULLENBERGER..SOARED TO NATIONWIDE ACCLAIM..AND POPULARITY..FOR LANDING A CRIPPLED U-SAIRWAYS...PASSENGER JET..WITH155 SOULS ON BOARD INTO THEHUDSON RIVER IN JANUARY 2009EVERYONE SURVIVED...SINCE THEN..SULLENBERGER HAS KEPT A HIGHPUBLIC PROFILE.SPEAKING OUT ABOUT AIRLINESAFETY..

AND POLITICS..HE'S HERE IN HENDERSON..FOR VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN..WHO NEEDS A DECENT NEVADACAUCUS FINISH...AFTER FINISHING IN A DISTANT4TH PLACE IN IOWA..AND FIFTH PLACE IN NEWHAMPSIRE..THE EVENT STARTS AT 5-30 HEREIN HENDERSON..AND WE HOPE TO HEAR FROMSULLENBERGER AT 6 PM.REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.JUST A DAY AFTER THE CULINARY