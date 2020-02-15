Jake Paul Announced A New 'Movement' 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published Jake Paul Announced A New 'Movement' After much preparation, Jake Paul launched his “movement” to bypass a college education. Paul released a promotional video, showing sympathy with young people feeling pressured to go to college. He said many people with education, “can't even get a job for the student loans they took out.” According to Business Insider, Paul said his generation is “smarter” and “deserves better.” Fans are encouraged to fight against student debt by joining a free event to protest. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Jake Paul Announced A New 'Movement' After much preparation, Jake Paul launched his “movement” to bypass a college education. Paul released a promotional video, showing sympathy with young people feeling pressured to go to college. He.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published 3 days ago