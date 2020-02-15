Global  

Jake Paul Announced A New 'Movement'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
After much preparation, Jake Paul launched his “movement” to bypass a college education.

Paul released a promotional video, showing sympathy with young people feeling pressured to go to college.

He said many people with education, “can&apos;t even get a job for the student loans they took out.” According to Business Insider, Paul said his generation is “smarter” and “deserves better.” Fans are encouraged to fight against student debt by joining a free event to protest.
Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

