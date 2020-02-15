Zucker scores first two goals as a Penguin 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 01:55s - Published Zucker scores first two goals as a Penguin Newly acquired forward Jason Zucker scored twice, his first two goals as a member of the Penguins, in Pittsburgh's 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this