Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders Rallies Supporters In Mesquite, Predicts Super Tuesday Victory In Texas

claude zachary RT @kgosztola: The Culinary Workers Union in Nevada refused to endorse any Democratic presidential candidate. That may be further indicatio… 2 minutes ago

☭Commie☭Angel☭ #NoWarWithIran #ResidueForBernie RT @TexasTribune: NEW: Bernie Sanders is now the leading Democratic presidential candidate among Texas voters, according to our latest poll… 3 minutes ago

Ryan Gaysling RT @mrvndn: “The Chronicle endorsed Bernie Sand­ers in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary... But we have quite a few more choices tha… 11 minutes ago

Miguel RT @FNNOrlando: A Florida Man in Tampa impersonated presidential candidate Bernie Sanders tonight, successfully convincing locals that he w… 12 minutes ago

Jel Cribson RT @MairavZ: The real story lead is not that AIPAC and DMFI are essentially the same, as we already know, but that it is one of the first S… 15 minutes ago

Stephen Philion RT @alexkotch: Emily's List received big donations from Michael Bloomberg & had him give a keynote speech in Oct. 2018 after he backed Repu… 29 minutes ago