Five teams advance in girl's soccer semi-finals

VALENTINES DAY WAS SOCCER VALLEYPLAYOFF GAMES.WELL.

.

.FOR THOSE WHO LOVEYOURSELVES SOME SOCCER.

.MANY GIRLS TEAMS AROUND TOWNWERE PLAYING IN THEQUARTERFINALS TONIGHT WITH HOPESOF REACHING THESEMIS.WHAT SOUNDS SWEETER THAN THAT.DIVISION ONE.

.

.SCORELESS ATTHE HALF.LIBERTY FRESHMAN DALLASWILLIFORD.

.

.PATSUP 1-0BUT YOU KNOW WHAT MAKES YOURHEART SKIP A BEAT.

.

.ARESPONSE.STOCKDALE ALAJANDRA ANDALONSHOOTS...DEFELECTED AND IT'S IN.

.

.TIED ATONE.WILLIFORD HAS MORE LATER.

..LIBERTY CORNER KICK BEAUTIFULSERVICE RIGHT TO WILLIFORD...WHO'S READY WITH THE ONETOUCH... 2-1.PATS POUR IT ON FROM THERE.

..WINNING 4-2 THE FINAL.2ND RANKED RIDGVIEW HOSTINGNUMBER 7 YOSEMITE .

.INDIVISION THREE.IN A 1-1 TIE --THE WOLF PACK HADTHEIR CHANCES TO SCORE BUTTHEY COULD NOT CONVERTYOSEMITE ON THE OTHER HAND DID-- EMILY RICH SETS UP CAMBRIAWILLIAMSTHE BADGERS TAKE A 2-1 LEAD ANDDIDN'T LET IT GOTHEY DEFEAT RIDGEVIEW 3 TO 1 ANDKNOCK THE WOLFPACK OUTOF THE POST SEASONHERE ARE THE TEAMS WE HAVEMOVING OND1 - - THE 5 SEED PATRIOTS ATNUMBER 1 CLOVIS NORTHD2 -- TOP RANKED CENTENNIALHOSTING NUMBER 5 HANFORDD4 -- 4TH RANKED EAST TRAVELINGTO NUMBER 1 SIERRA PACIFICD6 - - 3 SEED RIVERDALE ATNUMBER 2 ARVIND6 -- NO.

5 MIRA MONTE DOWNSOUTH AGAINST NUMBER 1FRAZIER MOUNTAIN