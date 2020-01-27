Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CALM WITH HORSES Movie Clip

CALM WITH HORSES Movie Clip

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
CALM WITH HORSES Movie Clip

CALM WITH HORSES Movie Clip

CALM WITH HORSES Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Ex-boxer Douglas ‘Arm’ Armstrong (Cosmo Jarvis, LADY MACBETH, PEAKY BLINDERS) is the faithful and violent right-hand man to the drug-dealing Devers clan, ready to dole out beatings at the whim of his best friend, and the family’s unpredictable protégé, Dympna (Barry Keoghan, DUNKIRK, AMERICAN ANIMALS).

Arm’s struggle to find his place in the world has consequences on his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Ursula (Niamh Algar, THE VIRTUES, THE LAST RIGHT) as she strives to find a better life for herself and their young son Jack.

Torn between these two families, Arm's loyalties are tested when he is asked to kill for the first time.

Directed by BAFTA nominee Nick Rowland, CALM WITH HORSES is based on the gripping novella by Colin Barrett, and executive produced by Michael Fassbender and his production company DMC Film.

#CalmWithHorses
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Calm With Horses': Sort This Out Clip [Video]'Calm With Horses': Sort This Out Clip

Calm With Horses: Sort This Out Clip - Ex-boxer Douglas 'Arm' Armstrong is the faithful and violent right-hand-man to the drug-dealing Devers clan, ready to dole out beatings at the whim of his best..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published

CALM WITH HORSES movie - Cosmo Jarvis, Barry Keoghan [Video]CALM WITH HORSES movie - Cosmo Jarvis, Barry Keoghan

CALM WITH HORSES movie trailer HD - synopsis: In darkest rural Ireland, ex-boxer Arm has become the feared enforcer for the drug-dealing Devers family, while also trying to be a good father to his..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.