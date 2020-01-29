Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Emily Thornberry > Emily Thornberry out of Labour leadership contest

Emily Thornberry out of Labour leadership contest

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Emily Thornberry out of Labour leadership contest

Emily Thornberry out of Labour leadership contest

Emily Thornberry has been eliminated from the Labour leadership contest after narrowly failing to secure the nominations she needed to make it into the final ballot of party members.

At the midnight Friday deadline, the shadow foreign secretary had 31 nominations from local constituency parties – two short of the 33 she required to go forward.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Emily Thornberry eliminated in Labour leadership race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn

Emily Thornberry has been eliminated from the Labour leadership contest after narrowly failing to...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SebAlexHarrison

Sebastian Harrison🧢 RT @Nadinekahunter: Labour leadership: Emily Thornberry eliminated from race. Whatever your political views this is good news for the count… 4 seconds ago

TheHoodedNorman

🐸WiseYeHunter󾓪 RT @gabriel160519: Ah, that's a shame......👇 Labour leadership: Emily Thornberry fails to make it on to ballot https://t.co/KPeHNXVdKy 11 seconds ago

GillJames54

Gill James RT @binlabour: Game over. Lady Nugee is out. How sad, never mind. #EmilyThornberry #LabourLeadership https://t.co/w7i6qJJrPQ 2 minutes ago

_Tarahudson

Tara RT @EnglishDemocrat: Anti-English nation hater Lady Nugee aka @EmilyThornberry knocked out of Labour leadership contest. https://t.co/Ozhm… 2 minutes ago

bfchild66

Belfast Child Excellent News , one less annoying Labour loser to put up with......... Labour leadership: Emily Thornberry elimin… https://t.co/Tl6WJTblmT 2 minutes ago

TheEuroGirl

(((The Euro Girl))) RT @bobmca1: Labour leadership: Emily Thornberry fails to make it on to ballot https://t.co/CKFW7uuQnF 2 minutes ago

maggieanneh

Maggie RT @NJamesWorld: Emily Thornberry REJECTED The 3 candidates left 1. Lisa Nandy who loves expenses 2. Corbyn in a Dress Long Bailey 3. Mr… 3 minutes ago

weenerrr

weenerrr Fair IMO. Great for memes, not so great for leadership I reckon. https://t.co/SNg7xLGCle 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Labour leadership contender Starmer makes freedom of movement pledge [Video]Labour leadership contender Starmer makes freedom of movement pledge

Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to reverse Boris Johnson’s end to freedom of movement for European Union citizens in the UK if he becomes prime minister. Sir Keir, who has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Long-Bailey calls for Labour leadership rivals to back re-nationalisation plan [Video]Long-Bailey calls for Labour leadership rivals to back re-nationalisation plan

Labour leadership candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey speaks to the press and makes a speech on public ownership at a campaign rally in Leeds. Seen as a frontrunner to succeed Jeremy Corbyn, the shadow..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.