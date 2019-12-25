Little girl lies on her dream bed of giant puppies

Sierra is living the dream life snuggled between her two giant Newfoundland dogs.

She is showing her mom how comfortable it is lying between her 2 special guardians.

Their huge bodies and soft fur must be a luxurious and highly comfortable place to be.

She has such a special bond with her dogs and they seem to be so content with her trying to nap with them.

She’s definitely a part of their pack.

What a dream bed!