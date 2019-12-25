Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Little girl lies on her dream bed of giant puppies

Little girl lies on her dream bed of giant puppies

Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Little girl lies on her dream bed of giant puppies

Little girl lies on her dream bed of giant puppies

Sierra is living the dream life snuggled between her two giant Newfoundland dogs.

She is showing her mom how comfortable it is lying between her 2 special guardians.

Their huge bodies and soft fur must be a luxurious and highly comfortable place to be.

She has such a special bond with her dogs and they seem to be so content with her trying to nap with them.

She’s definitely a part of their pack.

What a dream bed!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnarchoThrash

🏴❤Anarcho-Femme🖤✊ You have competition @KelsCara https://t.co/mKCtbqQlQ4 39 minutes ago

RachelL78499431

HonestChick Rachel So cute https://t.co/LmcBVAlPl2 2 hours ago

toddcusuman

Todd cusuman Little girl lies on her dream bed of giant puppies https://t.co/PV96MdhYTo 4 hours ago

truesdell_jolie

Jo Truesdell Little girl lies on her dream bed of giant puppies https://t.co/xvMeR2X6xZ 8 hours ago

IHaveGodsFavor

IfIwAnTeDyOuToKnOwIwOuLdTeLlYoU NoTaBoT❌🌟🌟🌟 Little girl lies on her dream bed of giant puppies https://t.co/9zKngjNTAW 10 hours ago

notime4crap

Reed Butler Little girl lies on her dream bed of giant puppies https://t.co/XofcyvtJvR 12 hours ago

EnoughLight

Laura Martin Little girl lies on her dream bed of giant puppies https://t.co/SD5RDICzsK 12 hours ago

HopePeaceChange

Not Me. Us. A Saturday Smile - #saturdaysmiles #saturdaymorning #saturdaythoughts #saturdaymotivation https://t.co/KO3xdKtvvK 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Little girl takes caring for her giant puppy very seriously [Video]Little girl takes caring for her giant puppy very seriously

Sierra is very careful about taking perfect care of her Newfoundland puppy. She is showing her mom how she is using chew toys to shield the puppy from any undue pressure from her hugs. She is concerned..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:56Published

Little girl scuffles with massive Newfoundland [Video]Little girl scuffles with massive Newfoundland

It’s not easy being a little girl with food in her hand when Samson, the 150 pound Newfoundland, is nearby. But, Sierra has clearly dealt with her giant puppy many times before and has learned to..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.