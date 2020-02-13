WBZ News Update For February 15

COVID19 RT @BogochIsaac: SUSPECTED case of the novel #coronavirus (#covid19) in eSwatini (formerly Swaziland). My earlier post was not clear, and… 1 minute ago

Isaac Bogoch SUSPECTED case of the novel #coronavirus (#covid19) in eSwatini (formerly Swaziland). My earlier post was not clea… https://t.co/QYhLir9IoG 4 minutes ago

Neil Anderson New update from @BleepinComputer https://t.co/gYubPkJxIl https://t.co/0ZbrkBJIWt 8 minutes ago

Phantom (Kyle Land) Very Important Update: I've sat here in front of my computer off and on these past few of days staring at this very… https://t.co/KdxKsZ6Rc7 9 minutes ago

[GDC] Green Dragon Clan RT @planetside2: #PS2 Executive Producer @AndySites with a status report on the Escalation launch: https://t.co/Wn8Q1aTzVW Download PTS th… 11 minutes ago

JohnCB500 Went to a talk this week. Let's get this aircraft into the air. Were it belongs https://t.co/exD4kRJ5Fc 22 minutes ago

Accessibility News Accessibility News February 15,2020 Update https://t.co/q7VxfKMsyX 24 minutes ago