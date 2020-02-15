Shooting at 'Real Housewives' Kandi's Eatery On Valentine's Day

Three people were shot and wounded on Valentine's Day.

Newser reports that the shooting was at an Atlanta restaurant owned by Kandi Burruss.

Kandi is a singer and star on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Police say that a man entered Kandi's Old Lady Gang restaurant on Friday night and targeted another man.

The AP reports that two bystanders were shot, in addition to the targeted man.

All three shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Kandi's first restaurant opened in Atlanta in 2016.

The second East Point location, which is in a shopping complex 5 miles west of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport—opened in 2018.