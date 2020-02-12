Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Army > Storm Dennis: Soldiers deployed to help flood-hit communities

Storm Dennis: Soldiers deployed to help flood-hit communities

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Storm Dennis: Soldiers deployed to help flood-hit communities

Storm Dennis: Soldiers deployed to help flood-hit communities

The Government will use “all means” available to help flood-hit communities, the Defence Secretary said, after the Army was sent in to help locals prepare for Storm Dennis.

A deployment of 75 soldiers from the 4th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland, was supporting the Environment Agency’s efforts in Calderdale, West Yorkshire, which, for a second weekend in a row, was expecting floods.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BrunelFlood_Eng

Brunel Flood Eng Storm Dennis: Army called in to help shore up defences https://t.co/J6q7xqEktd The Army has been deployed to aid w… https://t.co/wbN9gDCKqe 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cornish coast battered by huge waves as Storm Dennis approaches UK [Video]Cornish coast battered by huge waves as Storm Dennis approaches UK

Strong winds and huge waves hitting the coast at Porthleven in Cornwall, southwest England as Storm Dennis approaches the UK. Huge waves nearly as high as 40ft are expected to hit Devon and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:05Published

Storm Dennis to strike just a week after Ciara [Video]Storm Dennis to strike just a week after Ciara

The fourth named storm of the 2019-20 season, Dennis, is set to bring a second consecutive weekend of wet and windy weather after Ciara struck the UK with winds of up to 97mph. Gusts of 50mph are..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.