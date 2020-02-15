Victoria's Secret Threw Out Hundreds Of Bras

A woman in Colorado took out the trash one day and noticed hundreds of Victoria’s Secret bras in the trash.

According to Business Insider, the woman thought it was a waste and should have been donated to a shelter.

A spokesperson for Victoria’s Secret confirmed the bras were from a recently closed store.

The company said they “damaged out sampled products including bras from our fittings rooms.” The act is normal among retailers who choose to throw clothing away instead of donating it.