Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson canceled trip to the White House after Trump hangs up on him

Boris Johnson canceled trip to the White House after Trump hangs up on him

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Boris Johnson canceled trip to the White House after Trump hangs up on him

Boris Johnson canceled trip to the White House after Trump hangs up on him

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled his trip in March to the U.S. According to Business Insider, the cancellation came after a furious phone call from President Donald Trump.

Officials said the president slammed down the phone on the prime minister.

They reportedly argued over Iran and Trump requested a request to extradite the wife of a U.S. diplomat.

Johnson will not visit the U.S. now until the G7 summit in June.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

👉 Boris Johnson has cancelled his planned trip to the White House after Trump slammed the phone down on him in a moment of 'apoplectic' fury via Hvper.com


Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Business Insider



You Might Like


Tweets about this

sapienist

Sonia F. Khan, MD, FAAP RT @essenviews: Boris Johnson has canceled his planned trip to the White House after Trump slammed the phone down on him in a moment of 'ap… 2 minutes ago

BonitaCanadian

Bonita🇨🇦 RT @dcpoll: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled his planned trip to the White House after Trump slammed the phone down on him in a… 5 minutes ago

wschrover

Wilma Schrover RT @Russ_Warrior: #UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled a planned trip to meet with President #Trump after a furious row between th… 6 minutes ago

keendawit

Dawit Daniel RT @GirumTweets: Boris Johnson has canceled his trip to the White House after Trump slammed the phone down on him in a moment of "apoplecti… 22 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson Canceled Trip To The White House After Trump Hangs Up On Him [Video]Boris Johnson Canceled Trip To The White House After Trump Hangs Up On Him

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled his trip in March to the U.S. According to Business Insider, the cancellation came after a furious phone call from President Donald Trump. Officials said the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

President Trump Takes Victory Lap After Being Acquitted By Senate [Video]President Trump Takes Victory Lap After Being Acquitted By Senate

CBS4's Katherine Johnson has the latest from the White House.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.