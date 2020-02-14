Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021

Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021

Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021

Manchester City was banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons.

According to CNN, the football team was also given a $32.5 million fine by European football’s governing body.

The English Premier League team “committed serious breaches” of its Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.

They additionally found the team overstated its sponsorship revenue in its accounts.

Man City was “disappointed” with the decision, calling UEFA’s process flawed and plans to appeal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool fan dubbed 'time traveller' for Valentine's tweet over Man City ban in 2019

Liverpool fan dubbed 'time traveller' for Valentine's tweet over Man City ban in 2019Manchester City have been banned by UEFA from competing in the Champions League for the next two...
Daily Star - Published

Man City BANNED from Champions League and Europa League for next TWO seasons and fined by UEFA for breach of FFP rules

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons, European...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

bstephens617

Beltran Stephens RT @Hustle_kid01: Wenger started working for FIFA and in few months now Manchester City are banned from the Champions League so we can fini… 7 seconds ago

BuonyaMoses

moses buonya RT @CarolRadull: Manchester City have been banned from Champions League for the next two seasons after being found to have committed seriou… 29 seconds ago

yazankhosttt

Yazan Khost RT @ManUnitedZone_: Manchester is red, City are blue, Your club has no history, Now you’re banned from the Champions League too. 30 seconds ago

LukaLeferink

Luka🇳🇱🍊 RT @misterbayern_: Twitter account City_Chief is having medical in Abu Dhabi after Manchester City was banned from the Champions League 33 seconds ago

Andy_Craig1982

Andy Craig RT @johnnyfitba: At least Manchester City only got themselves banned from Europe, not every single other English club 33 seconds ago

diihlvghomax

Xadrez RT @benficaeazeite: Yo Manchester City, I heard about the news, apparently, you guys were banned from the Champions for two seasons. Unluck… 35 seconds ago

roberto166

roberto palencia RT @Aubazettes: Wenger started working for FIFA and in few months now Manchester City are banned from the Champions League so we can finish… 40 seconds ago

Arvind_JNVian

Arvind Yadav RT @ReutersIndia: Manchester City banned from Champions League for next two seasons https://t.co/l0Wbj5RCGg https://t.co/PFzaJLpRe3 49 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Will Guardiola stay at Man City? [Video]Will Guardiola stay at Man City?

Soccer Saturday's Clinton Morrison says he can't see Pep Guardiola staying at Manchester City if their two-year ban from UEFA competition is upheld.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:56Published

Man City ban 'very significant’ says Sports lawyer [Video]Man City ban 'very significant’ says Sports lawyer

Manchester City has been banned from the Champions League for two years for "serious breaches" of financial regulations by UEFA. Report by Khanomh. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.