Amber Gill Comments On New Love Island Season
The star has accused this year's 'Love Island' stars of "recreating" storylines.

Recent related videos from verified sources Amber Gill slams Love Island stars Amber Gill slams Love Island stars The star has accused this year's 'Love Island' stars of "recreating" storylines. The winner of the summer edition of the ITV2 show has claimed this year's crop are.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:14Published 1 day ago Sex Education Returns | Good Vibes Only This week in entertainment… the second series of Sex Education returns to Netflix, Shrill is the new BBC show you should be watching, we cringe at the some of the weirdest awards season moments and.. Credit: Good Vibes Only Duration: 14:20Published on January 16, 2020