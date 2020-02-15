Global  

Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Arrested, Charged As An Adult In Connection To Murder

Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Arrested, Charged As An Adult In Connection To Murder

Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Arrested, Charged As An Adult In Connection To Murder

A 14-year-old has been arrested and is being charged as an adult in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Barnard College student Tessa Majors; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
