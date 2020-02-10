|
Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1600, Quarantined Cruise Ship Passengers To Return To U.S.
|
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 04:49s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1600, Quarantined Cruise Ship Passengers To Return To U.S.
About 380 Americans, including a couple from Santa Clarita, have been aboard the Diamond Princess since February 5th because of the Coronavirus outbreak.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|The daily death toll in the Chinese province at the center of the coronavirus outbreak halved on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Bangkok Post
|The coronavirus in China is now blamed for more than 900 deaths. The death toll is larger than that...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Hull Daily Mail •Deutsche Welle
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources