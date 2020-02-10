Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1600, Quarantined Cruise Ship Passengers To Return To U.S.

Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1600, Quarantined Cruise Ship Passengers To Return To U.S.

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 04:49s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1600, Quarantined Cruise Ship Passengers To Return To U.S.

Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1600, Quarantined Cruise Ship Passengers To Return To U.S.

About 380 Americans, including a couple from Santa Clarita, have been aboard the Diamond Princess since February 5th because of the Coronavirus outbreak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China coronavirus deaths slow, cruise ship disembarks in Cambodia

The daily death toll in the Chinese province at the center of the coronavirus outbreak halved on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Bangkok Post


Coronavirus death toll passes that of SARS epidemic

The coronavirus in China is now blamed for more than 900 deaths. The death toll is larger than that...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Hull Daily MailDeutsche Welle



You Might Like


Tweets about this

anayemeni_net

موقع #أنايمني #اليمن RT @anayemeni_net: Coronavirus death toll in China passes 1,500 https://t.co/1sPv2wJEcT 56 minutes ago

AlexBarrios1

A. B Is it Safe Living in China with the Coronavirus? 🇨🇳 Death Toll Passes 1500 https://t.co/nE27v8LGya via @YouTube #Coronavirus #China #Update 5 hours ago

adunlea

Annette J Dunlea (Sussex Supporter) France confirms first coronavirus death in Europe (via @thejournal_ie) https://t.co/EP3P5QUULd 7 hours ago

yipcw

Ching-Wan Yip @hallmarkmovie al jazeera Face masks, hand sanitiser are the hot item at London Fashion Week (LFW) China warns agai… https://t.co/9VpA70qOq9 7 hours ago

Gjallarhornet

Oden #China warns against #panic as death toll passes 1,500 #coronavirus https://t.co/wnBytPVCGN 8 hours ago

Erik_Kaplan

Erik Kaplan RT @Debora_Patta: An American diagnosed with corona aboard a cruise ship in Japan talks to us about her experience - our @CBSThisMorning re… 10 hours ago

AM97348559

A M RT @AlArabiya_Eng: The death toll from China’s new coronavirus epidemic surged past 1,500 after 143 more people died in the country, accord… 10 hours ago

maxmaxx1965

Max Coronavirus: Beijing orders two-week quarantine for returnees as death toll passes 1,500 #Topbuzz https://t.co/p3ZrsI3gto 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 1500, Quarantined Cruise Ship Passengers To Return To U.S. [Video]Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 1500, Quarantined Cruise Ship Passengers To Return To U.S.

About 380 Americans, including a couple from Santa Clarita, have been aboard the Diamond Princess since February 5th because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:01Published

Florida couple remains quarantined on cruise ship while Japan evacuates high-risk passengers [Video]Florida couple remains quarantined on cruise ship while Japan evacuates high-risk passengers

As we track the growing number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and around the world, we have an update on a Crystal River couple under quarantine on a cruise ship near Japan.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.