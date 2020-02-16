Laws of Attraction movie (2004) Pierce Brosnan, Julianne Moore, Michael Sheen 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:09s - Published Laws of Attraction movie (2004) Pierce Brosnan, Julianne Moore, Michael Sheen Laws of Attraction movie trailer (2004) - Plot synopsis: Amidst a sea of litigation, two New York City divorce lawyers find love. Director: Peter Howitt Writers: Aline Brosh McKenna, Aline Brosh McKenna, Robert Harling Stars: Pierce Brosnan, Julianne Moore, Michael Sheen Genre: Comedy, Romance 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this