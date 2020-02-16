Trouble Bound movie (1993) Michael Madsen, Patricia Arquette, Sal Jenco
|
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:38s - Published < > Embed
Trouble Bound movie (1993) Michael Madsen, Patricia Arquette, Sal Jenco
Trouble Bound movie (1993) - Plot synopsis: A former thief unbeknownst to a dead body in his car drives to a bright future- but the men who planted the body now need it back.
Director: Jeffrey Reiner
Writers: Darrell Fetty, Francis Delia
Stars: Michael Madsen, Patricia Arquette, Sal Jenco
Genre: Action, Comedy