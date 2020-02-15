Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump expected to raise $10 million during Palm Beach stop

Trump expected to raise $10 million during Palm Beach stop

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:18s - Published < > Embed
Trump expected to raise $10 million during Palm Beach stop

Trump expected to raise $10 million during Palm Beach stop

The event was believed to be his most expensive fundraiser ever, with invitations going to donors who gave $580,600 per couple, according to The Washington Post, which obtained an invitation to the event at the Palm Beach estate of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump expected to raise $10 million during Palm Beach stop

ON PALM BEACH.

THE DINNER TOOKPLACE AT THE HOME OFBILLIONAIRE "NELSON PELTZ".THE COST - ABOUT 580- THOUSANDDOLLARS PER COUPLE.

PRESIDENTTRUMP'S CAMPAIGN AND THEREPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEEARE EXPECTED TO TAKE IN SOME10-MILLION DOLLARS FROM THE



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump holds lavish fundraiser at Palm Beach billionaire’s home

The event raised $10 million for Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee.
Politico - Published

Man charged with trespassing near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was arrested Thursday after officers spotted him hiding near...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Arthur68751183

Arthur ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇨🇦 RT @CR_US_Army: Trump expected to raise $10 million during Florida stop https://t.co/aXxuVZvxPn 1 minute ago

progresivetrend

SOCIALMEDIANEWSWORLDTRENDS RT @jilevin: Trump expected to raise $10 million during Florida stop https://t.co/y57N5vvfM0 https://t.co/G9eaAmcyRY 2 minutes ago

kandibar2011

Kandi Collins The Trump campaign is well on the way to meeting their $1billion dollar fundraising goal ! It will take a huge war… https://t.co/QohnJtolvs 5 minutes ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Trump expected to raise $10 million during Florida stop https://t.co/y57N5vvfM0 https://t.co/G9eaAmcyRY 10 minutes ago

FLNewsHeadlines

Florida News Headlines #Trump expected to raise $10 million during #Florida stop https://t.co/IyCTgzaZ24 14 minutes ago

NoHookerNoPeace

Police State Donald Trump expected to raise $10 million during Florida stop https://t.co/0ZtRiD08BX 41 minutes ago

BettySwernofsky

TRUMP Won Betty Trump Expected to Raise $10 Million During Florida Stop | https://t.co/TtN6uFXRWm https://t.co/A7hfOoQnIL via @Newsmax 43 minutes ago

summedupcanada

News SummedUp Canada Trump expected to raise $10 million during Florida stop https://t.co/9PYrIkybLD 43 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Couple volunteers at ArtiGras for 30th year [Video]Couple volunteers at ArtiGras for 30th year

Today, the rain did not keep people away from this year's two-day ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival in Abacoa Town Center. WPTV's entertainment reporter, T.A. Walker filed this report in Jupiter and shows us..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:32Published

Lynn University's sports announcer celebrates milestone [Video]Lynn University's sports announcer celebrates milestone

A local sports announcer celebrated a milestone on Saturday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.