Trump expected to raise $10 million during Palm Beach stop 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:18s - Published Trump expected to raise $10 million during Palm Beach stop The event was believed to be his most expensive fundraiser ever, with invitations going to donors who gave $580,600 per couple, according to The Washington Post, which obtained an invitation to the event at the Palm Beach estate of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Trump expected to raise $10 million during Palm Beach stop ON PALM BEACH. THE DINNER TOOKPLACE AT THE HOME OFBILLIONAIRE "NELSON PELTZ".THE COST - ABOUT 580- THOUSANDDOLLARS PER COUPLE. PRESIDENTTRUMP'S CAMPAIGN AND THEREPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEEARE EXPECTED TO TAKE IN SOME10-MILLION DOLLARS FROM THE





Recent related news from verified sources Trump holds lavish fundraiser at Palm Beach billionaire’s home The event raised $10 million for Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Politico - Published 11 hours ago



Man charged with trespassing near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was arrested Thursday after officers spotted him hiding near...

Seattle Times - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like