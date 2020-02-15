Trump expected to raise $10 million during Palm Beach stop
Trump expected to raise $10 million during Palm Beach stop
The event was believed to be his most expensive fundraiser ever, with invitations going to donors who gave $580,600 per couple, according to The Washington Post, which obtained an invitation to the event at the Palm Beach estate of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz.
