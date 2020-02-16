'Reach out and ask for help' - Psychologist on Flack's death

Global  

Tributes have poured in for ex-Love Island host Caroline Flack, after she was found dead in her London flat.

TV psychologist Honey Langcaster-James urges those struggling with their mental health to seek help.

Report by Khanomh.

