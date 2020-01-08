Kim Jong Un makes his first public appearance in weeks

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in 22 days, state media reported on Saturday (February 15), amid an outbreak of coronavirus that originated in neighboring China.

Kim visited the national mausoleum, flanked by high ranking party officials, to mark the 78th anniversary of his father, Kim Jong Il's birth.

North Korea has not confirmed any cases of the new coronavirus, but state media said the government was extending a quarantine period for people showing symptoms to 30 days and that all government institutions and foreigners living in North Korea were expected to comply "unconditionally".

Kim Jong Il's birth is a national holiday celebrated at the Day of the Shining Star, and the official KCNA news agency showed residents and soldiers trudging through heavy snow towards Mansu Hill Monument, to lay flowers at the statues of Kim Jong Il and his father Kim Il Sung.