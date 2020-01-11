Dani Dyer: Love Island saved my career

Global  

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
'Love Island' winner Dani Dyer has claimed the ITV2 dating show "saved" her career after struggling to land her big break.
