Parasite director Bong Joon-ho gets a hero's welcome

After his historic four-Oscar win for &apos;Parasite&apos;, South Korean director Bong Joon-ho arrived in South Korea on Sunday to cheers and applause - and said it was now time to get back to his real job.

David Doyle reports.
