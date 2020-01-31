Who Qualifies for the Earned Income Tax Credit?

The Earned Income Tax Credit is one type of credit that can increase your refund or reduce the amount of taxes you owe.

It's for working people with low to moderate income that meet certain qualifications.

To get the Earned Income Tax Credit, both your earned income and adjusted gross income can't exceed a certain amount, depending on the number of children you claim and your filing status.

You must also, have earned income, be a U.S. citizen or resident alien, have a valid Social Security number for everyone on your return, have less than a certain amount of investment income, not file your return as married filing separately, and not file a Form 2555 or 2555-EZ.

If you aren't claiming any children, there are a few more rules.

You or your jointly filing spouse must be between 25 and 65 years old, and you can't be claimed as a child or dependent on anyone else's return.

It's a lot of stipulations for one credit

